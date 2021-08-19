Australia unemployment rate dropped to 4.6%, people falling out of the labour force

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia employment grew 2.2k in July, better than expectation of -45.0k contraction. Full-time jobs dropped -4.2k while part-time jobs rose 6.4k. Unemployment rate dropped -0.3% to 4.6%, which was already -0.6% lower than than 5.1% level at the start of the pandemic in March 2020. However, participation rate dropped by -0.2% to 66.0% at the same time.

Bjorn Jarvis, head of labour statistics at the ABS, said: “Early in the pandemic we saw large falls in participation, which we have again seen in recent lockdowns. Beyond people losing their jobs, we have also seen unemployed people drop out of the labour force,”

“In Victoria, we saw unemployment fall by 19,000 people in July 2020, during the second wave lockdown, and by 13,000 in the June 2021 lockdown. The fall in unemployment in New South Wales in July 2021 was more pronounced than either of these, falling by 27,000 people.”

“In each of these instances, the unemployment rate also fell. Falls in unemployment and the unemployment rate may be counter-intuitive, given they have coincided with falls in employment and hours, but reflect the limited ability for people to actively look for work and be available for work during lockdowns. This means that people are falling out of the labour force.”

