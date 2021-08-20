AUD/USD to draw strong support from 0.7 on next fall

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australian Dollar remains broadly pressured today. New South Wales reported another 644 new coronavirus infections and 4 deaths. Greater Sydney’s lockdown will be extended until the end of September. That is, the lockdown, which has already lasted for 8 weeks, will run for at least 13 weeks. Also, a curfew will be introduced for 12 local government areas of Sydney, as people there must stay stop between 9pm and 5am.

While more downside is still in favor in AUD/USD for the immediate future, we’d start to looking for bottoming sign on next move. Oversold condition in daily MACD could start to slow the decline. 161.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.7530 from 0.7890 at 0.7120 will be met. Additionally, AUD/USD should then enter a strong support zone around 0.7 psychological level, 0.6991 support, and 38.2% retracement of 0.5506 to 0.8006 at 0.7051. Let’s see if AUD/USD would at least turn into sideway trading.

