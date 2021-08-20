Fri, Aug 20, 2021 @ 04:29 GMT
HomeLive CommentsAUD/USD to draw strong support from 0.7 on next fall

AUD/USD to draw strong support from 0.7 on next fall

By ActionForex.com

Australian Dollar remains broadly pressured today. New South Wales reported another 644 new coronavirus infections and 4 deaths. Greater Sydney’s lockdown will be extended until the end of September. That is, the lockdown, which has already lasted for 8 weeks, will run for at least 13 weeks. Also, a curfew will be introduced for 12 local government areas of Sydney, as people there must stay stop between 9pm and 5am.

While more downside is still in favor in AUD/USD for the immediate future, we’d start to looking for bottoming sign on next move. Oversold condition in daily MACD could start to slow the decline. 161.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.7530 from 0.7890 at 0.7120 will be met. Additionally, AUD/USD should then enter a strong support zone around 0.7 psychological level, 0.6991 support, and 38.2% retracement of 0.5506 to 0.8006 at 0.7051. Let’s see if AUD/USD would at least turn into sideway trading.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.