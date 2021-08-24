Tue, Aug 24, 2021 @ 15:49 GMT
Germany GDP growth finalized at 1.6% qoq in Q2, individual sectors diverged

Germany GDP growth was finalized at 1.6% qoq in Q2, revised up from 1.5% qoq. In, seasonally and calendar-adjusted gross value added increased by 1.0%. Individual sectors showed diverging trends: Up 3.8% qoq in public services, education, health; up 1.1% qoq in trade, transport, accommodation and food services; up 0.1% qoq in construction; but down -1.3% in manufacturing.

Comparing with the same quarter a year earlier, GDP grew 9.8% yoy on price-adjusted term, and 9.4% yoy on price- and calendar-adjusted term.

