Australia retail sales dropped -2.7% mom in Jul, NSW down -8.9% on lockdown

Australia retail sales dropped -2.7% mom in July, slightly better than expectation of -2.9% mom. Comparing to a year ago, sales also dropped 3.1% yoy.

Ben James, Director of Quarterly Economy Wide Surveys, said: “Lockdowns and stay-at-home orders in many parts of Australia continued to impact retail trade in July, with many non-essential retail businesses closing their physical stores. In particular, the first full month of lockdown in New South Wales, following the Delta outbreak in June, saw retail turnover in the state fall 8.9 per cent. This was the largest fall of any state and territory since August 2020.”

