France consumer spending dropped -2.2% mom in July, below expectation of 0.7% mom rise. This decrease came from the fallback in purchases of manufactured goods (–2.7%) and the sharp drop in food consumption (–2.9%). Energy expenditure, meanwhile, increased moderately (+1.0%).

GDP grew 1.1% qoq in Q2 in volume term better than expectation of 0.9% qoq. GDP closed one quarter of the gap to is pre-crisis level at the end of 2020. It stood -3.2% below its level in Q4 2019.