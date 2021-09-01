Wed, Sep 01, 2021 @ 05:57 GMT
BoJ Wakatabe: Economic recovery is expected to become clear with vaccination progress

By ActionForex.com

BoJ Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe said in a speech, the Japan economy has remained in a “severe state”. But the bank judged that “pick-up trend in the economy as a whole has been maintained, supported by positive developments in the corporate sector on the back of a firm recovery in overseas economies”.

“Positive developments are likely to spread from the corporate sector to the household sector as the impact of COVID-19 wanes gradually, mainly due to progress with vaccinations,” he added. “The economic recovery is expected to become clear.”

The key to realizing the positive outlook is “whether a virtuous cycle operates firmly”. That is, “whether an increase in domestic and overseas demand expands household income and corporate profits, and in turn leads to a further rise in spending”.

