Eurozone PMI manufacturing finalized at 61.4 in Aug, another month of buoyant production

Eurozone PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 61.4 in August, down from July’s 62.8. Markit said output and new orders sub-indices fell further from survey highs in March. Inflationary pressures eased, but remained substantial.

Looking at the member states, readings remained generally strong: Netherlands (65.8), Ireland (62.8), Germany (62.6), Austria (61.8), Italy (60.9), Spain (59.5), Greece (59.3), France (57.5).

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit said: “Eurozone manufacturers reported another month of buoyant production in August, continuing the growth spurt into its fourteenth successive month. The overriding issue was again a lack of components, however, with suppliers either unable to produce enough parts or are facing a lack of shipping capacity to meet logistics demand.

“These supply issues were the primary cause of a shortfall of manufacturing production relative to orders of a magnitude not previously recorded by the survey, surpassing the 24-year record deficit seen in July.”

Full release here.