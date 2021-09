New Zealand terms of trade rose 3.3% in Q2 as export prices surged

New Zealand merchandise terms of trade rose 3.3% in Q2, well above expectation of 0.3%. Export prices for goods rose 8.3% while import prices rose 4.8%. Export volume for goods rose 2.9% while import volumes rose 4.4%. Export values rose 9.2% and import values rose 4.6%. Services terms of trade dropped -8.5%. Services export prices fell -1.6% while import prices rose 7.7%.

Terms of trade measures New Zealand’s purchasing power for import goods, based on the prices it receives for exports. An increase in terms of trade means that New Zealand can buy more import goods for the same quantity of exports.

