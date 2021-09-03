Eurozone retail sales dropped -2.3% mom in Jul, EU down -1.9% mom

Fri, Sep 03, 2021 @ 11:47 GMT
Eurozone retail sales dropped -2.3% mom in July, well below expectation of 1.2% mom rise. For the month, the volume of retail trade decreased by -3.5% for non-food products, by -1.6% for automotive fuels and by -0.7% for food, drinks and tobacco.

EU retail sales dropped -1.9% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases in total retail trade were registered in Ireland (-5.9%), Germany (-5.1%) and Austria (-3.9%). The highest increases were observed in Croatia (+2.5%), Malta (+2.3%) and Luxembourg (+2.2%).

