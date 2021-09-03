Fri, Sep 03, 2021 @ 14:31 GMT
US ISM services dropped to 64.1, still corresponds to 4.4% annualized GDP growth

By ActionForex.com

US ISM Services PMI dropped from 64.1 to 61.7 in August, slightly above expectation of 61.3. Looking at some details, business activity/production dropped from 67.0 to 60.1. New orders dropped from 63.7 to 63.2. Employment dropped slightly from 53.8 to 53.7. Prices dropped from 82.3 to 75.4.

ISM said: “The past relationship between the Services PMI and the overall economy indicates that the Services PMI for August (61.7 percent) corresponds to a 4.4-percent increase in real gross domestic product (GDP) on an annualized basis.”

