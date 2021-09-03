US ISM services dropped to 64.1, still corresponds to 4.4% annualized GDP growth

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US ISM Services PMI dropped from 64.1 to 61.7 in August, slightly above expectation of 61.3. Looking at some details, business activity/production dropped from 67.0 to 60.1. New orders dropped from 63.7 to 63.2. Employment dropped slightly from 53.8 to 53.7. Prices dropped from 82.3 to 75.4.

ISM said: “The past relationship between the Services PMI and the overall economy indicates that the Services PMI for August (61.7 percent) corresponds to a 4.4-percent increase in real gross domestic product (GDP) on an annualized basis.”

Full release here.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>