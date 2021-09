In August, in USD term, China’s total trade rose 28.8% yoy to USD 530.3B. Exports rose 25.6% yoy to USD 294.3B. Imports rose 33.1% yoy to USD 236.0B. Trade surplus came in at USD 58.3B, above expectation of USD 52.3B.

Year-to-August, total trade rose 34.2% yoy to USD 3827.8B. Exports rose 33.7% yoy to USD 2095.1B. Imports rose 34.8% yoy to USD 1732.7B. Trade surplus came in at USD 362.5B.