RBA tapers but extends QE, Delta to delay but not derail recovery

RBA kept with its tapering plan and announced to lower purchase of government securities at AUD 7B a week. But the program is extended until at least mid-February 2022, from mid November. At the same time, cash target rate is held at 0.10%. Target for April 2024 Australian government bond yield was also kept at 0.10%.

The central bank said the economy has been “interrupted by the Delta outbreak and the associated restrictions on activity”. GDP is expected to “decline materially” in Q3 with unemployment rate moving high over coming months. But the setback to economic expansion is “expected to be only temporary”. The Delta outbreak is expected to “delay, but not derail” the recovery. Economy will be growing again in Q4 and back to pre-Delta path in H2 of next year.

The decision to “extend” the asset purchases “reflects the delay in the economic recovery and the increased uncertainty associated with the Delta outbreak”. RBA pledged o continue to review on the program. Also, it maintained that the condition for rate hike “will not be met before 2024”.

