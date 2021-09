UK GDP grew just 0.1% mom in July, below expectation of 0.5% mom. Overall, the economy remains -2.1% below its pre-pandemic level in February 2020. For the month, production output grew 1.2% mom while manufacturing was flat services was broadly flat, and construction was down -1.6% mom. Output in consumer-facing services dropped -0.3% mom, first decline since January

Also released good trade deficit widened slightly to GBP -12.7B in July, worse than expectation of GBP -10.9B

Full GDP released here.