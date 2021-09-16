Thu, Sep 16, 2021 @ 09:24 GMT
Japan: Economy’s pace weakened in severe pandemic situation

By ActionForex.com

Japanese Government’s Cabinet office maintained that the economy “remains in picking up”, but added that “pace has weakened in a severe situation due to the Novel Coronavirus”. In particular, “some weakness s seen recently” in industrial production, even though it’s still “picking up”.

Other assessments are largely unchanged, with private consumption showing weakness further. Business is picking up while exports continue to increase moderately. Corporate profits are also picking up with some weakness in non-manufacturers. Employment situation shows steady movements in some components.

Full release here.

