New Zealand BusinessNZ manufacturing dropped to 40.1, economic pain being felt

New Zealand BusinessNZ manufacturing index dropped to 40.1 in August, down from 62.6, back in contraction. Looking at some more details, production tumbled from 63.9 to 27.7. Employment dropped from 57.9 to 54.5. New orders dropped from 63.7 to 44.4. Finished stocks dropped from 56.8 to 46.1 Deliveries dropped from 56.3 to 33.6.

BNZ Senior Economist, Doug Steel stated that “while many anticipate a bounce in activity as the country progresses down alert levels (all going well on the Covid front), today’s PMI clearly demonstrates the economic pain being felt. This should not be underestimated, even if there is hope for the future. GDP and manufacturing output are expected to fall heavily in Q3. It is something of a reality check in the afterglow of yesterday’s very strong Q2 GDP outcome.”

