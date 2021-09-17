Silver heading to 22.36 support after rejection by 55 day EMA

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Silver follows Gold and drops sharply this week. The development should confirm rejection by 55 day EMA and the bearish signal suggests that larger decline from 30.07 is ready to resume. Near term focus is now back on 22.36 support. Break there will target 61.8% projection of 28.73 to 22.36 from 24.86 at 20.92.

Also, the rejection by 55 week EMA also carries medium term bearish implication. The whole decline from 30.07 has the potential to drop to as low as 61.8% retracement of 11.67 to 30.07 at 18.69 before completion.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>