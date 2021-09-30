Fed Daly: Appropriate to start tapering by later this year

Thu, Sep 30, 2021 @ 04:58 GMT
By ActionForex.com

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said, “by the end of the year, if things continue as I expect them to with the economy, then I would expect us to hit that ‘substantial further progress’ goal, threshold, by later this year and it would be appropriate to start dialing back” asset purchases.

Daly also noted that Fed has set a different, higher bar for rate hike. “If we should get there in the time frame of next year that would be a tremendous win for the economy,” she said, but “I don’t expect that to be the case.”

