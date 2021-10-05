RBA keeps rate at 0.10%, continue QE until at least Feb 2022

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

RBA left monetary policy unchanged as widely expected. Cash rate is kept at 0.10%. Target for April 2024 Australian Government bond yield is also held at 0.10%. The asset purchase program will continue at AUD 4B per week until at least mid February 2022. RBA also maintained that the condition for rate hike “will not be met before 2024”.

It maintained that the set back to economy expansion by the Delta outbreak is “expected to be only temporary”. In the central scenario, the economy will be growing again in Q4, and is expected to be “back around its pre-Delta path in the second half of next year”.

On labor market, RBA said it’s business liaison and job vacancies data suggest that “many firms are seeking to hire workers ahead of the expected reopening in October and November.” Wage and price pressures remain “subdued” and disruption to global supply chains on overall inflation “remains limited”.

