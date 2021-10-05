Tue, Oct 05, 2021 @ 06:45 GMT
Japan PMI services composite finalized at 47.9, but firms optimist on eventual end to pandemic

Japan PMI Services was finalized at 47.8 in September, up from August’s 42.9. PMI Composite was finalized at 47.9, up from August’s 45.5. Markit said contractions in output and new business eased. Employment rose at quickest pace since April. Business optimism also strengthened to three-month high.

Usamah Bhatti, Economist at IHS Markit, said: “Overall private sector activity saw a sustained, albeit softer decline in September, led by a slower decline in the larger service sector. At the same time, manufacturing output and new orders were both in decline for the first time since late-2020.

“Businesses in the Japanese private sector also noted the strongest cost pressures for 13 years, as supply chain disruption continued to dampen domestic and global activity. Price rises were notably sharp for raw materials, staff and fuel. Regardless of this, firms were optimistic that an eventual end to the pandemic would occur within the coming 12 months, and provide a broad-based boost to demand and activity. As a result, IHS Markit expects the economy to grow 2.5% in 2021.”

