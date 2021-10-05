Eurozone PPI rose 1.1% mom, 13.4% yoy in Aug

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone PPI rose 1.1% mom, 13.4% yoy in August. Industrial producer prices increased by 2.0% mom in the energy sector, by 1.4% mom for intermediate goods, by 0.5% mom for capital goods, by 0.3% mom for durable consumer goods and by 0.2% mom for non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy increased by 0.7% mom.

EU PPI rose 1.1% mom, 13.5% yoy. The highest monthly increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Bulgaria (+4.2%), Denmark (+3.1%) and Latvia (+2.6%), while decreases were observed only in Ireland (-4.1%) and Malta (-0.1%).

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.