US trade deficit widened to USD 73.3B, deficit with China rose

US exports rose 0.4% to USD 213.7B in August. Imports rose 1.4% to USD 287.0B. Trade deficit widened to USD -73.3B, versus expectation of USD -70.5B.

The August figures show surpluses, in billions of dollars, with South and Central America ($5.7), Hong Kong ($2.2), Brazil ($2.1), Singapore ($1.0), and United Kingdom ($0.8). Deficits were recorded, in billions of dollars, with China ($28.1), European Union ($19.3), Mexico ($6.6), Germany ($5.8), Japan ($5.6), Canada ($5.1), Taiwan ($3.6), South Korea ($3.1), Italy ($3.1), India ($3.0), France ($1.4), and Saudi Arabia ($0.6).

The deficit with China increased $3.1 billion to $28.1 billion in August. Exports decreased $1.8 billion to $11.2 billion and imports increased $1.3 billion to $39.3 billion.

