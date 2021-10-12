Japan wholesale prices rose 6.3% yoy in Sep, highest in 13 years

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Japan corporate goods price index, a PPI equivalent, rose 6.3% yoy in September, above expectation of 5.9% yoy. That’s also the highest level in 13 years. Yen based wholesale import prices rose a record 31.3% yoy. Petroleum and coal costs rose 32.4% yoy. Wood products spiked 48.3% yoy.

Some analysts noted that the surge in wholesale prices would be absorbed mainly by businesses, with little impact on consumers. But according to a BoJ survey published on Monday, 68.2% of Japanese households are expecting prices to rise a year from now, up from 66.8% three months ago. Median projection of inflation a year from now rose to 3.0%, up from June’s 2.0%.

