Japan wholesale prices rose 6.3% yoy in Sep, highest in 13 years

Japan corporate goods price index, a PPI equivalent, rose 6.3% yoy in September, above expectation of 5.9% yoy. That’s also the highest level in 13 years. Yen based wholesale import prices rose a record 31.3% yoy. Petroleum and coal costs rose 32.4% yoy. Wood products spiked 48.3% yoy.

Some analysts noted that the surge in wholesale prices would be absorbed mainly by businesses, with little impact on consumers. But according to a BoJ survey published on Monday, 68.2% of Japanese households are expecting prices to rise a year from now, up from 66.8% three months ago. Median projection of inflation a year from now rose to 3.0%, up from June’s 2.0%.

