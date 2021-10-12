IMF lowers 2021 growth forecast slightly to 5.9%

Tue, Oct 12, 2021 @ 16:37 GMT
By ActionForex.com

IMF lowered 2021 growth forecast slightly by -0.1% to 5.9% , reflecting “a downgrade for advanced economies—in part due to supply disruptions—and for low-income developing countries, largely due to worsening pandemic dynamics.”

That’s “partially offset by stronger near-term prospects among some commodity-exporting emerging market and developing economies.”

IMF also warned, “rapid spread of Delta and the threat of new variants have increased uncertainty about how quickly the pandemic can be overcome. Policy choices have become more difficult, with limited room to maneuver.”.

