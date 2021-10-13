Australia Westpac consumer sentiment dropped to 104.6, still more optimists

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia Westpac-Melbourne Institute consumer sentiment dropped -1.5% to 104.6 in October, down from September’s 106.2. There continued to be a clear majority of optimists nationally, even at state level – NSW (103.4); Victoria (105.4); Queensland (105.3) and Western Australia (105.4).

Westpac expects RBA to “almost certainly maintain its policy settings” at November 2 meeting. Instead, the next change is likely to be another round of tapering in February. Looking forward, Westpac expects a rate hike in Q2 of 2023, while RBA has repeated said the conditions of hike won’t be met until 2024.

Full release here.