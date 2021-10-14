BoJ Noguchi: Economic recovery will become clearer at the end of year

Thu, Oct 14, 2021 @ 04:36 GMT
By ActionForex.com

BoJ board member Asahi Noguchi said the central bank should continue with the currency easing “patiently” because it takes a long time to achieve the 2% inflation target. But he’s optimistic that economic recovery will become clearer at the end of the year and onwards, as vaccinations help to ease the pandemic impacts.

Separately, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in a G20 finance meeting that some emerging economies are still facing downward pressure form the pandemic. But the overall impact on the global economy will “gradually subside”.

