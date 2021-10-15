BoC Macklem: Inflation probably taking a little longer to come back down

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

BoC Governor Tiff Macklem said yesterday that supply bottlenecks are “not easing as quickly as expected”. Global inflation is “probably going to take a little longer to come back down”.

But he also added, the central bank’s job is “to make sure that these one-off price increases don’t become ongoing inflation.” He maintained, “there’s good reasons to believe that these are one-off price increases. They won’t create ongoing inflation.”

On the job market, Macklem said returning to the prepandemic employment level “is an important milestone, but it’s not the destination”. He added, “it is still the case though that low-wage workers are well below their prepandemic level, whereas other workers have slowly recovered. So there still is some space there.”

