ECB Governing Council member Pierre Wunsch told Bloomberg TV that the economy is ” on the right path. But medium term inflation goal is not met yet. “It seems that we are at some kind of inflection point,” Wunsch said. “We are below our objective, so we could afford some second-round effects, but not too much.”

Wunsch also said the central bank will maintain a “very supportive monetary policy,” even after the end of its emergency bond-buying program in March.