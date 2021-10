Canada CPI accelerated to 4.4% yoy in September, up from August’s 4.1% yoy, above expectation of 4.3% yoy. That’s the fastest pace since 2003. Excluding gasoline CPI rose 0.3% yoy.

CPI common was unchanged at 1.8% yoy, below expectation of 1.9% yoy. CPI median rose to 2.8% yoy, up from 2.6% yoy, above expectation of 2.6% yoy. CPI trimmed rose to 3.4% yoy, up from 3.3% yoy, above expectation of 3.3% yoy.

Full release here.