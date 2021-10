UK retail sales dropped -0.2% mom, -1.3% yoy in September, below expectation of 0.7% mom, -0.4% yoy. Ex-fuel sales dropped -0.6% mom, -2.6% yoy, below expectation of 0.2% mom, -1.7% yoy.

ONS also noted: “Despite relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions in summer 2021, in-store retail sales remain subdued; the proportion of retail sales online rose to 28.1% in September 2021 from 27.9% in August, substantially higher than the 19.7% in February 2020 before the pandemic.”

Full release here.