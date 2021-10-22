France PMI composite dropped to 54.7, growth profile akin to a K

Fri, Oct 22, 2021 @ 07:54 GMT
By ActionForex.com

France PMI Manufacturing dropped to 53.3 in October, down from September’s 55.0, below expectation of 54.3. That’s also a 9-month low. PMI Services rose to 56.6, up from 56.2, above expectation of 55.3. PMI Composite dropped slightly to 54.7, down from 55.3, a 6-month low.

Joe Hayes, Senior Economist at IHS Markit said: “Responsibility for France’s economic recovery was placed firmly on the shoulders of the service sector in October, as latest PMI data showed manufacturing output falling for the first time since January. The overall rate of expansion slowed to a six-month low as the supply-side issues hurting manufacturers the most offset a faster expansion in services activity. Of the medley of letters that an economic recovery can look like, France’s growth profile is currently akin to a “K”.

