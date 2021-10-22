Germany PMI composite dropped to 52.0, beginning to plateau

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Germany PMI Manufacturing dropped slightly to 58.2, down from 58.4, better than expectation of 56.8. That’s still a 9-month low. PMI Services dropped notably to 52.4, down from 56.2, below expectation of 55.2, a 6-month low. PMI Composite dropped to 52.0, down from 55.5, an 8-month low.

Phil Smith, Associate Director at IHS Markit said: “October’s flash PMI data point to economic activity in Germany beginning to plateau at the start of the fourth quarter. Growth has slowed to a modest pace, with supply bottlenecks holding back manufacturing production and the rebound in services activity continuing to lose momentum, in part due to supply issues spilling over to the sector.”

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.