Germany PMI composite dropped to 52.0, beginning to plateau

Fri, Oct 22, 2021 @ 07:54 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Germany PMI Manufacturing dropped slightly to 58.2, down from 58.4, better than expectation of 56.8. That’s still a 9-month low. PMI Services dropped notably to 52.4, down from 56.2, below expectation of 55.2, a 6-month low. PMI Composite dropped to 52.0, down from 55.5, an 8-month low.

Phil Smith, Associate Director at IHS Markit said: “October’s flash PMI data point to economic activity in Germany beginning to plateau at the start of the fourth quarter. Growth has slowed to a modest pace, with supply bottlenecks holding back manufacturing production and the rebound in services activity continuing to lose momentum, in part due to supply issues spilling over to the sector.”

