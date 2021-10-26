Tue, Oct 26, 2021 @ 16:44 GMT
HomeLive CommentsUS consumer confidence rose to 113.8, reversing a three-month downward trend

US consumer confidence rose to 113.8, reversing a three-month downward trend

By ActionForex.com

US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index rose from 109.8 to 113.8 in October, above expectation of 108.4. Present Situation Index rose from 144.3 to 147.4. Expectations index rose from 91.3 to 86.7.

“Consumer confidence improved in October, reversing a three-month downward trend as concerns about the spread of the Delta variant eased,” said Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board.

“While short-term inflation concerns rose to a 13-year high, the impact on confidence was muted. The proportion of consumers planning to purchase homes, automobiles, and major appliances all increased in October—a sign that consumer spending will continue to support economic growth through the final months of 2021. Likewise, nearly half of respondents (47.6%) said they intend to take a vacation within the next six months—the highest level since February 2020, a reflection of the ongoing resurgence in consumers’ willingness to travel and spend on in-person services.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.