Wed, Oct 27, 2021 @ 05:24 GMT
HomeLive CommentsAustralia trimmed mean and weighted median CPI rose to highest in over...

Australia trimmed mean and weighted median CPI rose to highest in over 5 yrs

By ActionForex.com

Australia CPI rose 0.8% qoq in Q3, matched expectations. Over the 12-month period, headline CPI slowed from 3.8% yoy to 3.0% yoy. Trimmed mean CPI jumped from 1.6% yoy to 2.1% yoy. Weighted median CPI rose from 1.6% yoy to 2.1% yoy too. Both trimmed mean and weighted mean CPI readings were highest in over five years, and the first annual movements above 2% since September 2015 quarter.

Head of Prices Statistics at the ABS, Michelle Marquardt said the most significant price rises in the September quarter were new dwellings (+3.3 per cent) and automotive fuel (+7.1 per cent).

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.