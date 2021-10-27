Australia trimmed mean and weighted median CPI rose to highest in over 5 yrs

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia CPI rose 0.8% qoq in Q3, matched expectations. Over the 12-month period, headline CPI slowed from 3.8% yoy to 3.0% yoy. Trimmed mean CPI jumped from 1.6% yoy to 2.1% yoy. Weighted median CPI rose from 1.6% yoy to 2.1% yoy too. Both trimmed mean and weighted mean CPI readings were highest in over five years, and the first annual movements above 2% since September 2015 quarter.

Head of Prices Statistics at the ABS, Michelle Marquardt said the most significant price rises in the September quarter were new dwellings (+3.3 per cent) and automotive fuel (+7.1 per cent).

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.