Eurozone economic sentiment indicator rose to 118.6, EU ESI rose to 117.6

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator rose to 118.6 in October, up from 117.8, above expectation of 116.9. Employment Expectations Indicator rose from 113.4 to 114.5. Industrial confidence rose from 14.1 to 14.2. Services confidence rose from 15.2 to 18.2. Consumer confidence dropped from -4.0 to -4.8. Retail trade confidence rose from 1.4 to 2.0. Construction confidence rose from 7.5 to 8.9.

EU ESI rose from 116.6 to 117.6. Amongst the largest EU economies, the ESI rose in Spain (+2.5), France (+2.1), Italy (+1.8), Poland (+1.5) and the Netherlands (+1.4), while it weakened slightly in Germany (-0.5).

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.