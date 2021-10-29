Eurozone CPI surged to 4.1% yoy in Oct, highest since 2008

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone CPI surged to 4.1% yoy in October, up from 3.4% yoy, above expectation of 3.7% yoy. That’s also the fastest pace since July 2008. CPI core rose to 2.1% yoy, up from 1.9% yoy, above expectation of 1.9% yoy.

Looking at the main components, energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in October (23.5%, compared with 17.6% in September), followed by services (2.1%, compared with 1.7% in September), non-energy industrial goods (2.0%, compared with 2.1% in September) and food, alcohol & tobacco (2.0%, stable compared with September).

Full release here.