Bitcoin in second leg of corrective pattern, to retest 66982 high

Mon, Nov 01, 2021 @ 16:08 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Bitcoin is still extending the corrective pattern from 66982. The first leg should have completed at 57762, and rise fro there should be the second leg. Break of 62954 resistance will target at test on 66982 high. For now, we’re not expecting a firm break there in the first attempt. Instead, we’d expect one more falling leg before the corrective pattern completes. Still, in that case, we’d expect strong support from 38.2% retracement of 39559 to 66982 at 56506 to contain downside to bring rebound.

