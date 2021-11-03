Eurozone unemployment rate dropped to 7.4% in Sep, EU down to 6.7%

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone unemployment rate dropped to 7.4% in September, down from August’s 7.5, matched expectations. EU unemployment rate also dropped to 6.7%, down from 6.9%.

Eurostat estimates that 14.324 million men and women in the EU, of whom 12.079 million in the Eurozone, were unemployed in September. Compared with August, the number of unemployed decreased by 306 000 in the EU and by 255 000 in the euro area. Compared with September 2020, unemployment decreased by 2.054 million in the EU and by 1.919 million in the euro area.

Full release here.