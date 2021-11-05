Eurozone retail sales dropped -0.3% mom in Sep, EU down -0.2% mom

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone retail sales dropped -0.3% mom in September, versus expectation of 0.2% mom. Volume of retail trade decreased by -1.5% for non-food products, while it rose for food, drinks and tobacco by 0.7% and for automotive fuels by 1.1%.

EU retail sales dropped -0.2% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Germany (-2.5%), Finland (-1.9%) and the Netherlands (-1.2%). The highest increases were observed in Estonia (+7.1%), Slovakia (+2.9%) and Luxembourg (+2.3%).

Full release here.