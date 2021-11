St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told Fox Business network, that supply chain disruption is expected to extend through 2022. “if inflation is more persistent than we are saying right now, then I think we may have to take a little sooner action in order to keep inflation under control,” he added.

But he said, “we’ve done a lot to move the policy in a more hawkish direction.” And, “if we had to, we could end the taper somewhat sooner than June”.

He penciled in two rate hikes in 2022.