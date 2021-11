US PPI for final demand rose 0.6% mom in October, above expectation of 0.5% yoy. For the 12 months period, PPI was unchanged at 8.6% yoy, slightly below expectation of 8.7% yoy.

PPI core came in at 0.4% mom, 6.8% yoy, versus expectation of 0.5% mom, 6.8% yoy.

Full release here.