New Zealand ANZ business confidence dropped to -18.1, surging inflation expectations

According to preliminary reading, ANZ business confidence dropped to from -13.4 to -18.1 in November. Own activity outlook dropped from 21.7 to 15.6. Export intentions ticked down from 8.6 to 8.0. Investment intentions dropped from 13.8 to 11.6. Employment intentions jumped from 10.9 to 16.1. Cost expectations rose from 87.2 to 89.0. Pricing intentions dropped from 65.6 to 64.6. Inflation expectations surged sharply from 3.45 to 4.33.

ANZ said: “Overall, the survey shows an understandable wariness as we move into a COVID-endemic world. The one certainty is that costs are through the roof.”

