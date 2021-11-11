ECB bulletin: Market-based inflation indicators in line with transient but more persistent rise

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the monthly economic bulletin, ECB said the current phase of higher inflation will “last longer than originally expected”, but it’s “expected to decline in the course of next year”. The factors include sharply risen energy prices, recovering demand outpacing supply, and based effects due to end of VAT cut in Germany. It added, “the influence of all three factors is expected to ease in the course of 2022 or to fall out of the year-on-year inflation calculation”.

Meanwhile, ECB also noted that market-based indicators of longer-term inflation expects reached “new highs”. Five-year forward inflation-linked swap (ILS) rate five years ahead rose above to 2.1%, highest since August 2014. But it also noted that the increase in ILS rate was “pronounced in short and medium-term maturities”. That’s “in line with a transient but more persistent increase in near-term inflation”.

Full ECB monthly bulletin here.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>