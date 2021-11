US Empire State Manufacturing Survey general business conditions jumped to 30.9 in November, up from 19.8, above expectation of 20.2. 43% of respondents reported improved conditions while 12% reported worsened conditions.

New orders rose 5 pts to 28.8. Shipment jumped 19 pts to 28.2. Delivery times dropped -5.8 to 38.0. Number of employees jumped 9 pts to 26.0, a record high. Average workweek also jumped 8 pts to 23.1. Price paid rose 4 pts to 83.0. Price paid rose 7 pts to 50.8, a record high.

Full release here.