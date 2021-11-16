Fed Barkin: It’s helpful to have a few months to evaluate

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said yesterday that it’s helpful to have “a few more months” to evaluate to see “where reality is in this economy, and if the need to act is there”. He added that “we’re not going to hesitate” to accelerate tapering to get ahead of inflation is needed”.

But, “I personally think it’s very helpful for us to have a few more months to evaluate, is inflation going to come back to more normal levels? Is the labor market going to open up as people spend through some of this savings?”

