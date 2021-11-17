Fed Daly: Ready to act as we get clearer signal

Wed, Nov 17, 2021 @ 06:34 GMT
By ActionForex.com

San Francisco Fed Bank President Mary Daly urged patience in assess the economic development before acting on interest rates. “Reacting in response to things that aren’t likely to last will move us farther from — not closer to — our goals,” she said.

“Over the next several quarters, as tapering occurs, we will watch how the economy does and see whether inflation eases and workers come back.”

“As we get a clearer signal, we will be ready to act accordingly, continuing to provide or remove support as needed to ensure the economy settles at a sustainable place.”

