Mon, Nov 22, 2021 @ 12:13 GMT
HomeLive CommentsBundesbank: German inflation to be just under 6% in Nov

Bundesbank: German inflation to be just under 6% in Nov

By ActionForex.com

Bundesbank said in the monthly report that inflation rate will rise to “just under 6 percent in November”. Inflation is expected to “decline noticeably in January when statistical special effects (especially the VAT base effect) expire. “But it could still be well over 3 percent for a long time,” it added.

It also expects “a breather in the economic recovery” in autumn. Industrial is likely to “continue to be burdened by delivery problems”, and thus, “dampen overall economic growth”. Risks from an intensified pandemic would exist throughout the winter half-year. “As things stand at present, the macroeconomic effects are likely to be less severe than in previous pandemic waves,” it said.

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.