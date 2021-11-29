ECB de Guindos: Economic situation marked by a high degree of uncertainty

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Vice-President Luis de Guindos said in Madrid today, “economic situation is marked by a high degree of uncertainty with “outbreaks of infections” and “appearance of new variants.” He warned that potential withdrawal of policy support measures has to be taken very carefully. It’s important for monetary policy keep all options open.

De Guindos reiterated that factors behind inflation are of “transitory nature. And he expects inflation to start falling next year.

Separately, Governing council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau “obviously, we must monitor closely the latest COVID developments, and the new Omicron strain”. But he also noted, “the economic effects of the successive waves have proven so far to be less and less damaging, and this one shouldn’t presumably change the economic outlook too much.”

