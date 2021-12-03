Eurozone retail sales rose 0.2% mom in Oct, EU up 0.3% mom

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone retail sales rose 0.2% mom in October, below expectation of 0.3% mom. Volume of retail trade increased by 1.3% for automotive fuels and by 0.4% non-food products, while it fell for food, drinks and tobacco by 0.1%.

EU retail sales rose 0.3% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Slovenia (+13.0%), Portugal (+2.3%) and Denmark (+2.2%). The largest decreases were observed in Latvia (-5.4%), Austria (-2.8%) and Estonia (-2.6%).

Full release here.