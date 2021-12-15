UK CPI rose to 5.1% yoy in Nov, highest since 2011

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK CPI accelerated further to 5.1% yoy in November, up from 4.2% yoy, above expectation of 4.7% yoy. That’s also the highest level since September 2011, when it stood at 5.2%. CPI core rose to 4.0% yoy, up from 3.4% yoy, above expectation of 3.8% yoy.

PPI input rose from 13.7% yoy to 14.3% yoy, above expectation of 11.0% yoy. PPI output rose from 8.6% yoy to 9.1% yoy, above expectation of 7.3% yoy. PPI core output also rose from 7.1% to 7.9%, above expectation of 7.1% yoy.

ONS Chief Economist Grant Fitzner said: “A wide range of price rises contributed to another steep rise in inflation, which now stands at its highest rate for over a decade. The price of fuel increased notably, pushing average petrol prices higher than we have seen before. Clothing costs – which increased after falling this time last year – along with prices for good, second-hand cars and increased tobacco duty all helped drive up inflation this month.”

“The costs of goods produced by factories and the price of raw materials have continued to increased significantly to their highest rate for at least twelve years.”

Full CPI and PPI release here.