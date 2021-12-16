Australia employment rose 366.1k in Nov, unemployment dropped sharply to 4.6%

Thu, Dec 16, 2021 @ 06:03 GMT
Australia employment rose 366.1k in November, above expectation of 200k. Full-time employment rose 128.3k. Part-time employment rose 237.8k. Unemployment rate dropped sharply from 5.2% to 4.6%, better than expectation of 5.0%. Participation rate also jumped 1.4% to 66.1%. Monthly hours worked in all job rose 4.5% mom.

ABS said: “The easing of restrictions in both New South Wales and Victoria had a large influence on the national figures, with employment in the two states increasing by 180,000 people and 141,000 people between October and November. Employment in those jurisdictions in November was only 52,000 people and 4,000 people below May, having fallen by 250,000 people and 145,000 people during the lockdowns.”

Full release here.

